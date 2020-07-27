Covid-19 cases keep rising in Malawi, 5 new deaths registered

As Malawi continues to register more coronavirus (Covid-19) cases, five people are reported to have succumbed to the pandemic as of Sunday, July 26 after recording 107 new cases, officials have announced.

The total number of deaths since April is now at 99 with just the past week alone registering 22.

A situation report presented by co-chairperson of Presidential Taskforce Force on Covid-19, Dr. John Phuka says four of the new deaths occurred in Lilongwe and one in Blantyre.

The new recoveries are at 60, bringing the total number of recoveries to 1,645 while total number of active cases is 1,920.

Of the 107 new cases, 87 are locally transmitted infections and 20 imported identified among Malawians returning from South Africa by bus.

Phuka update indicates that Covid-19 healthcare workers continue to be vulnerable as from the locally transmitted infections, seven are the frontline workers (three from Karonga, two from Mzimba North and one each from Blantyre and Mzimba South.

The update adds that cumulatively Malawi has recorded 3,664 cases including 99 deaths and of these 946 are imported infections and 2,718 being local transmissions.

The average age of the cases is 36 years, the youngest being aged 1 month, the oldest is 93 years old while men top the list at 66%.

Phuka thus asks those that have been confirmed virus positive and are on self-isolation to:

Separate themselves from other people in their homes in a well ventilated bedroom. The rest of the family should not stay or sleep in the same room with them

Use a separate bathroom and if they share one bathroom, they must clean/disinfect after every use

Avoid sharing items and the same spaces with other people and clean/disinfect surfaces regularly

Stay at least 1 meter away from other people in the home

Wear face masks properly to help prevent the spread of the disease to others

Cough or sneeze into the fold of the elbow. Alternatively, cover the mouth and nose with a tissue when coughing or sneezing and dispose tissue in a dedicated bin

Clean hands often with soap and water for at least 40 seconds or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

If you do not isolate yourself correctly, you may infect others within the household.

Phuka further asks those not positive that if they share their home with a person who is self-isolating they should:

Wash their hands regularly with soap or alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching faces, nose and eyes with unwashed hands

To clean frequently touched surfaces regularly

Exclude the person in self-isolation from the common areas of the home.

Proper use of face masks is as follows:

Clean hands before putting on the mask;

Inspect the mask for tears and holes, do not use a mask that is damaged;

Adjust the mask to cover the mouth, nose and chin, leaving no gaps on the sides;

Avoid touch the mask while wearing it;

Change mask if it gets dirty or wet;

Clean hands before taking off the mask;

Take off mask by removing it from ear loops without touching the front of the mask;

Medical masks are for a single use only — discard the mask immediately, preferably into a closed bin. Do not liter;

Wash hands with soap after removing mask;

If using a cloth mask, wash it in hot water using soap at least once a day.

“Remember, a mask alone cannot protect you from Covid-19 — it must be combined with other measures, including maintaining at least one-meter distance from each other, washing hands frequently and avoiding touching your face while wearing a mask,” said. Phuka.

