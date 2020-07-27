Malawi crackdown on illegal foreign workers: 22 busted in Lilongwe

Immigration authorities have flushed out and arrested 22 illegal foreign workers in Lilongwe and the hunt is still going on.

Immigration department spokesperson for Lilongwe, Ellard Banda said the operation Monday morning was jointly conducted with the police.

“We have in custody 16 Indians and six Pakistanis who were working in the country without work permit,” said Banda.

He said the illegal workers have been picked from Sana Mega Store, Sunseed Company, Central Poultry, among others.

Banda said some of them had temporary work permits and temporary residence permits which expired as back as 2007.

He said the Immigration will bring the suspects to court as soon as full investigations are done.

The department arrested illegal Indian workers at Salima Sugar Factory last week and they are expected to know their fate on their bail application today.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!