Covid-19 field hospital at Bingu Stadium runs out of oxygen

February 3, 2021 Owen Khamula- Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Newly opened Bingu National Stadium Covid-19 field hospital has run out of oxygen supplies, health authorities have confirmed.

Bingu Stadium Covid-19 hospital

Spokesperson for ministry of Health  Joshua Malango said the problem has been caused by a mechanical fault at Industrial Gas company  in Lilongwe.

Malango said fresh oxygen supply has been ordered from Afrox Limited in Blantyre.

He assured that the situation will return to normal today.

Malango said the situation has been occasioned by a rise in demand for oxygen at the facility.

The field hospital at Bingu National Stadium is four days old in operation and has 300 beds.

The oxygen from Blantyre will be transported by road as it is dangerous to transport it by air which some people suggested to government to use army helicopter.

Close