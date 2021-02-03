Covid-19 field hospital at Bingu Stadium runs out of oxygen

Newly opened Bingu National Stadium Covid-19 field hospital has run out of oxygen supplies, health authorities have confirmed.

Spokesperson for ministry of Health Joshua Malango said the problem has been caused by a mechanical fault at Industrial Gas company in Lilongwe.

Malango said fresh oxygen supply has been ordered from Afrox Limited in Blantyre.

He assured that the situation will return to normal today.

Malango said the situation has been occasioned by a rise in demand for oxygen at the facility.

The field hospital at Bingu National Stadium is four days old in operation and has 300 beds.

The oxygen from Blantyre will be transported by road as it is dangerous to transport it by air which some people suggested to government to use army helicopter.

