Ombudsman office in job recruitment drive

Ombudsman Martha Chizuma says her office will be recruiting additional staff to help with the ever expanding job of the office.

The office has of late taken some demanding tasks which previous office holders never undertook.

Chizuma said the extra staff will help in-depth and speedy investigation of cases in view of expansion in its scope of work.

The office has in the past years repositioned itself from investigating complaints involving just about 400,000 civil servants to targeting the entire Malawian public.

The shift has attracted the attention of the donor community and treasury to provide funds for investigations and other activities.

Chizuma said that the office does not currently have enough members of staff against the available workload.

