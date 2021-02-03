Health rights activists demand apology from police over hospital teargas

Health rights activists are demanding an unconditional apology from the police for teargassing patients in a hospital ward in Neno.

The Malawi Health Equity Network (MHEN) is demanding an apology from the Malawi Police Service over the disruption of health services at Neno District Hospital where police fired at people seeking medical attention and health workers.

The incident was as a result of running battles between the law enforcers and the communities.

According to MHEN Executive Director George Jobe, the police fired teargas through the main window of a male ward and also a few metres away from a Covid 19 isolation center which was at the time occupied by two patients who were on oxygen ventilators.

The Malawi Police Service is yet to comment on the matter.

Some people were holding violent protests as they were demanding the release of a murder suspect whom they accused of killing their relation.

This prompted the running battles between the police and the people.

