Police arrest chief over allegations of uprooting farmer cotton crop

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested a traditional leader for allegedly uprooting a farmer’s cotton crop over land wrangle.

Sub Traditional Authority Masache was yesterday brought before a magistrate court in Chikwawa on allegation he uprooted a farmer’s cotton crop on a contentious piece of land.

The farmer, Zinyemba Tchale told the court yesterday that STA Masache committed the offence together with a Boniface Simon on December 10, last year.

Sub T/A Masache has pleaded not guilty to the charge of malicious damage.

This is the second time for the STA is in court. The same court once convicted him for demolishing houses of 13 of his subjects for which he was ordered to do time in jail but was acquitted by the High Court six months into his sentence.

