Police arrest chief over allegations of uprooting farmer cotton crop

February 3, 2021 Nyasa Times Reporter Be the first to comment

Malawi Police in Chikwawa have arrested a traditional leader for allegedly uprooting a farmer’s cotton crop over land wrangle.

Sub Traditional Authority Masache was yesterday brought before a magistrate court in Chikwawa on allegation he uprooted a farmer’s cotton crop on a contentious piece of land.

The farmer, Zinyemba Tchale told the court yesterday that STA Masache committed the offence together with a Boniface Simon on December 10, last year.

Sub T/A Masache has pleaded not guilty to the charge of malicious damage.

This is the second time for the STA is in court. The same court once convicted him for demolishing houses of 13 of his subjects for which he was ordered to do time in jail but was acquitted by the High Court six months into his sentence.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
shares
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
HRDC is wrong: Chakwera still the darling of Malawians

A veiled claim by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that the Tonse Alliance-led government is slow and has lost direction...

Close