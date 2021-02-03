HRDC is wrong: Chakwera still the darling of Malawians

A veiled claim by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) that the Tonse Alliance-led government is slow and has lost direction cannot go without comment.

This assertion is allowable only in the context of democratic fundamentals of free speech but fails to present facts as they ought to be.

The art of running government affairs vis-à-vis HRDC’s concerns presents a need for citizens and other stakeholders to demarcate with caution all the proof points that determine success and failure in a given political term of service.

Slow vs Speed

HRDC thinks in eight months of Chakwera rule, government has been slow in implementing campaign promises. What has clearly been in abundant lack are concrete examples to back these claims.

For instance, the Tonse administration has fulfilled probably one of the biggest campaign promises, Agricultural Inputs Program (AIP), which targets over 80% of the population. Recent updates from the Ministry of Agriculture indicate that over 3.2 million households have already acquired cheap farm inputs representing over 80 % success rate. At the speed the farm inputs are been distributed to all corners of the country it is safe to say few weeks from now all 3.6 million targeted households will have bought the cheap inputs.

Coupled with good and consistent rains, it is already evident that all arable land in covered in green with food and cash crops. Just days ago, a group of experts under the Famine Early Warning Systems Networks issued a report that projects a bumper harvest this year due to the AIP intervention.

In less than four months from now – even before Chakwera clocks a year in office – Malawi will experience probably the largest stock of maize ever experienced for decades.

HRDC may also want to be reminded of how the Chakwera administration has improved real income among Malawians through raising the bracket of taxable income from K45,000 to K100,000 in the very first budget. How can giving hundreds of thousands of employees more buying power be associated with slowness?

What about raising of minimum wage to K50,000? Isn’t that a promise fulfilled in time?

For a common man, these few of the many interventions already in place is evidence that the Tonse administration has conducted its business with required expedition within the confines of the law.

For other issues yet to be realized, HRDC needs to appreciate that Chakwera has 42 months to finish his first term. Judging all his promises within eight of the 42 months is being economical with truth.

Everyone will be accorded a chance to tick the proof points as they come, and at the end of his term Malawians will judge the leadership with sober minds.

Remember, everything is carved in a stone of time, and may time be the currency of our judgments.

