Kutsaira ditches DPP as insulting councillor  leaves UTM  to join Aford

Former Energy minister and Lilongwe Msinja north member of parliament Bintony Kutsaira has dumped the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

In a brief letter to the Speaker of Parliament, Kutsaira is not stating reasons for his decision to leave the party that once gave him the powerful position of secretary general.

He says in the letter that he wants the Speaker to relocate him from DPP bench in parliament to that of independent legislators.

There are strong rumours that he is rejoining the Malawi Congress Party (MCP).

After resigning from the MCP, Kutsaila joined the DPP where late president Bingu wa Mutharika gave him the position of deputy minister of Agriculture.

After Mutharika’s death in 2012, he joined the Peoples Party soon after former president Joyce Banda was sworn in as president.

After the DPP came back to power after ousting the Peoples Party at the ballot box in 2014, Kutsaira rejoined the DPP.

Now that the MCP is in government, he is rejoining the party.

In Mzuzu, Chibanja ward councillor Gabito Mwaungulu has dumped the UTM to join the less political fancied Alliance for Democracy.

He has given no reason for the move but last week, UTM came out strongly to disassociate itself from obscene language the councillor posted on his Facebook wall, insulting the Covid-19 committee.

He was arrested by police and his case is coming up in court on March 4 for hearing.

