Military sides making good use of football break

While a good number of teams in the TNM Super League are struggling to have meaningful training sessions because of lack of funds amid the Covid-19 pandemic, military sides are having intensive training in anticipation for the resumption of the league.

Assistant coach for Moyale Barracks Football Club, Prichard Mwansa, says this is the time for polishing up the weak areas as the team did not fare well in the games it played before the league was halted. The Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 ordered against any gathering of more than fifty people which eventually resulted into a sudden halt of the country’s top flight league.

“We did not do well when the league started. We feel this is the time to work on all our shortfalls. It’s true we have welcomed some of our players who were away on other duties outside the country. These players have played for Moyale Barracks for a number of seasons and they have enough super league experience,” Mwansa told Nyasa Times.

Kamuzu Barracks Football Club is another military side based in the capital, Lilongwe. Assistant coach for the club, Ted Kalinda, says the players who rejoined the club from the peace keeping mission have brought stiff competition among the players which is healthy for the club.

“We are still training hard. We have welcomed players who were away. They have actually boosted morale in the camp. There is now stiff competition among the players. We are hopeful that we will be doing well when the league resumes,” Kalinda explained.

Moyale Barracks received players like goalkeeper Juma Chikwenga, defender Mtopijo Njewa, Chrispin Fukizi and Wiseman Kamanga while Kamuzu Barracks received goalkeeper Lehman Nthala, Ben Hojani, Pempho Kamsichiri, Zinjani Yona, Komani Msiska and Diof Simaone.

As the break was being effected, Moyale Barracks Football Club was on position 13 with 6 points from 9 games while Kamuzu Barracks Football Club was on position 11 with 9 points from 8 games.

