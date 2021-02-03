Prophet Favour denies role in child found dead: Suing Benson Hodges of Watty Investments for defamation

Lilongwe-based Prophet Favour has denied making a prophesy on the four-year-old boy who went missing and only to be found dead along the banks of Lingadzi River.

On Monday morning, people surrounding Midland in Area 23 in Lilongwe had running battles with the police as the latter tried to demolish the house of a lady suspected to have ‘abducted’ and killed the boy through alleged satanic means.

And in his Facebook and WhatsApp posts, Benson Hodges of Watty Investments alleged that the commotion was a result of the prophesy that prophet Favour made at one of his church services earlier before the body of the child was found by the police.

But Favour has denied making such a prophesy and has since instructed Chipiliro SMwale of Lameck and Co law firm to institute legal proceedings on defamation charges against Benson Hodges and Watty Investments.

“It’s very unfortunate that someone would want to use the social media to damage my name and reputation. I have never made such a prophesy at my church,” Favour told Nyasa Times on Tuesday afternoon.

Meanwhile, the law firm has written Benson Hodges of Watty Investments, demanding that Benson Hodges and Watty Investments retract the post in its entirety and make an apology for defaming the man of God.

“Our client informs us that you posted false allegations about our client that he has made a prophesy about a missing child in Area 23, Lilongwe, which prophesy you said has caused commotion among people, leading to loss of life and properties. Our client denies to have ever prophesied in anywhere at his church services such prophesy or let alone made utterance to such prophesy. If at all such a prophesy was made, then it was made by other people and not our client,” reads the letter the law firm has written to Benson Hodges of Watty Investments.

The firm stresses that the allegations made against its client are not only false, but also malicious and defamatory in nature.

“Your conduct is not only regrettable, but also unfair to our client. The said false allegations are unfortunate in the circumstances and they unnecessarily cause misunderstanding and mistrust,” adds Mwale.

The lawyers warnsthat should Benson Hodges of Watty Investments fail to comply with the demand within 48 hours from today, the firm will be compelled to proceed with legal action against the social media fan.

“Our client therefore demands that within 48 hours from today, you should retract your post and make an apology in written form and post the same on Facebook and WhatsApp forum you defamed him. Please be informed that our strictest instructions are that we should institute High Court proceedings against yourselves in the event that you choose not to comply with our client’s demands. Our client will be claiming against you damages for defamation and we have no doubt that you will incur more expenses,” warns the firm.

Benson Hodges of Watty Investments could not be immediately comment.

