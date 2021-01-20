Covid-19 patient commits suicide, man found dead in Nkhotakota

January 20, 2021 Owen Khamula & Tiwonge Kumwenda Mhango – Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Police say a Covid-19 patient has committed suicide in Blantyre.

The 29-year-old teacher has committed suicide after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The deceased has been identified as Dalirani Fulutuma who was teaching at a certain High School in Limbe and was residing at Maone Housing in Limbe.

According to Patrick Mussa, police publicist for Limbe, on January 13, 2021 Fulutuma went for a Covid  testing and the results came out positive.

After this, it is alleged that he became unhappy and was four days later found dead at his home hanging to the roof.

Mussa has further said that preliminary findings indicate that Fulutuma had stress and hence the police suspect no foul play.

Fulutuma hailed from Ngadziwe village, TA Kanduku in Mwanza district.

In another development, Police in Nkhotakota on Tuesday recovered a dead body of unidentified man of around over 50 years.

Khotakota Police Station spokesperson  Paul Mwalimwe said the said the body was found lying in an old abandoned house at Kamange village in the district.

The deceased is light in complexion, tall and stout.

Police in the district are therefore urging the community to report to police if any of their relative bearing such descriptions is missing.

Meanwhile, the deceased body is being kept at Nkhotakota District Hospital mortuary pending identification.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
0 0 vote
Article Rating

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
John D
John D
3 hours ago

Covid is also very psychological. Let us try to refresh and renew our minds. All is not lost.

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Red Lions to miss coach Kumanga: Alick Chirwa stand-in

Red Lions head coach Mike Kumanga will not be available for the Zomba-based side a considerable period of time to...

Close