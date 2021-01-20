Covid-19 patient commits suicide, man found dead in Nkhotakota

Malawi Police say a Covid-19 patient has committed suicide in Blantyre.

The 29-year-old teacher has committed suicide after he was diagnosed with Covid-19.

The deceased has been identified as Dalirani Fulutuma who was teaching at a certain High School in Limbe and was residing at Maone Housing in Limbe.

According to Patrick Mussa, police publicist for Limbe, on January 13, 2021 Fulutuma went for a Covid testing and the results came out positive.

After this, it is alleged that he became unhappy and was four days later found dead at his home hanging to the roof.

Mussa has further said that preliminary findings indicate that Fulutuma had stress and hence the police suspect no foul play.

Fulutuma hailed from Ngadziwe village, TA Kanduku in Mwanza district.

In another development, Police in Nkhotakota on Tuesday recovered a dead body of unidentified man of around over 50 years.

Khotakota Police Station spokesperson Paul Mwalimwe said the said the body was found lying in an old abandoned house at Kamange village in the district.

The deceased is light in complexion, tall and stout.

Police in the district are therefore urging the community to report to police if any of their relative bearing such descriptions is missing.

Meanwhile, the deceased body is being kept at Nkhotakota District Hospital mortuary pending identification.

