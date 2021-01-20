Red Lions to miss coach Kumanga: Alick Chirwa stand-in

January 20, 2021 Phillip Pasula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Red Lions head coach Mike Kumanga will not be available for the Zomba-based side a considerable period of time to continue taking charge of his club which is on position 3 with 19 points from 10 games.

Kumanga: Off to military duties

Reports indicate that Kumanga will this week be flying out of the country to carry out some other duties as a soldier of Malawi Defence Force.

The Lions have bounced back into the country’s top flight league with prowess and are a force to reckon with. They were relegated in the 2018 season and spent the 2019 season in the southern region second tier league.

Recently, their marksman, Royal Bokosi, was named player of the month because of his scoring prowess.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Alick Chirwa will take charge of the team during the period Kumanga will be away.

General Secretary for Red Lions Football Club, Captain Davie Gondwe, confirmed Kumanga’s leave this week.

“We will not have the head coach (Kumanga) for a considerable period of time. Another coach will be identified to take charge of the team during his absence.

“MDF has a number of coaches. It could be Alick Chirwa coming or someone else,” remarked Gondwe on a local radio station.

Chirwa was once in charge of Support Battalion of Dowa.

