Muleso releases love single: Fuses Shosa, Chewa, English and Sesotho into one song

South Africa-based Malawian artist Francis Muleso has released a single in which he tackles issues surrounding love. Titled Thando Magic, the track features internationally renowned artists such as PJ Powers, Asanda Bam and Majisto.

“This is a love song. Couples declaring to one another how they feel. It’s a romantic song,” said Muleso in a WhatsApp interview on Tuesday.

The track was recorded at Africa Global Music studios, produced by Mawande Stuurman and mixed and mastered by Dave Segal.

Muleso disclosed that the song is already available on all online music stores including iTunes, YouTube music, deezer, spotify and amazon music, among others.

In a separate interview, Bam described the track as a ‘diverse song’ and a unifying factor.

He said the song has been put together, played and produced by one of the best in Johannesburg.

“Beautiful lyrical content about love. Sang in Xhosa, Chewa, English and Sesotho! What a combination! It goes to show that music can unite all nations,” said Bam who co-wrote the song.

“Also it’s a vibey song that I feel everyone, even young and old, can dance to it,” he added.

On the other hand, PJ Powers the new track from Muleso as a demonstration that the artist is maturing in the industry.

She said she was excited to work with Muleso on the new song.

Late in 2020, Muleso, who lives in Midrand in South Africa, dropped another single, Send a Little Bit of Love, in which he is preaching the need for mankind to collaborate in the fight against the global coronavirus disease (Covid-19) pandemic.

The artist said the major objective of the project is to help create awareness about the virus, he also wants to raise funds for complementing efforts by the Malawi Government and its partners in the fight against the disease.

He went to set up a special fund through which people of goodwill can donate through purchasing the song online at a higher than listed price.

The track received overwhelming support from listeners and well-wishers who have shown interest to support the cause.

Muleso has worked with artists of international repute to produce his tracks.

The artists include Bernard Gibson, Earl ‘Mr Love’ Lamont, Pam Jikwa, Zandile Hlatshwayo, Rueben Malgas, Mawande Stuurman and Christos Mwakyanjala who is a Malawian based in Port Elizabeth, South Africa.

