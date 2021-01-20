TNM Super League analysis: Impressive Ekwendeni Hammers

TNM Super League debutantes, Ekwendeni Hammers travelled to Karonga and came back with full six points having beaten Chitipa United and Karonga United — both at 3-1 goal margins — to torpedo themselves to second place.

They tie on 19 points with leaders Silver Strikers — both from nine games of six wins, one draw and two losses but are separated by goal difference (the Bankers at 14 goals with the Hammers at 10).

The Hammers have scored a total of 17 goals, conceded seven while Silver have 21 against 7.

The two also tie on 19 points with last week’s leaders, Red Lions, who have played 10 games of five wins, four draws and one loss in which they have scored 14 goals and conceded 10 to be pushed to third place.

Lilongwe-based Mafco hosted and beat Kasungu-based TN Stars 2-1 to move from 7th place to fourth, tying on 16 points with Civil Service but having better goal difference — five for Mafco and four for Civil Service.

Champions Nyasa Big Bullets maintain the 8th place after they drew 1-1 with Ntopwa FC last weekend. They played seven games of three wins, three draws and one loss to garner 12 points.

Woes continue for Mighty Be Forward Wanderers, who drew 0-0 with 15th-placed Tigers FC to be pushed from 11th to 12th position. They have seven points from seven games played of three wins, three draws, one loss in which they have scored five goals and conceded the same number.

The Nomads join four other teams to try and extricate themselves away from the relegation zone — 13th-placed Moyale; Mzuzu Warriors (14); Tigers FC (15) and Chitipa United (16).

Moyale have six points; Mzuzu Warriors and Tigers tie on six points while Chitipa United have four points, three of which came from their first win in nine games — 3-1 win over Moyale Barracks.

Meanwhile, the TNM Super League has gone into an early break due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has seen a sharp rise in new cases.

Last weekend’s full results:

* Blue Eagles 0 Silver Strikers 1 (Staine Davie)

* Chitipa United 1 (Bob Longwe) Ekwendeni Hammers 3 (Clever Kaira, Sammy Phiri, Maneno Nyoni)

* Mafco FC 2 (Stain Malata, Alexander Sikwambe) TN Stars 1 (Chiletso Zoya)

* Karonga United 1 (Crispin Mhangana) Ekwendeni Hammers 3 (Zikani Kasambara (2) Mabuchi Msiska)

* Civil Service FC 3 (Muhammad Sulumba (2) Ranken Mwale) Red Lions 3 (Chikoti Chirwa, Ronald Pangani, Paul Kansungwi)

* Nyasa Big Bullets 1 (Hassan Kajoke) Ntopwa FC 1 (Hendricks Misinde)

* Blue Eagles 0 Red Lions 0

* Chitipa United 3 (Matthews Sibale, Alex Chipala, Muhammad Biason) Moyale 2 (Clifford Fukizi, Hassan Upindi)

* TN Stars 1 (Laurent Banda) Kamuzu Barracks 3 (Davie Banda, Marshall Maluwa, Zeliat Nkhoma)

* Be Forward Wanderers 0 Tigers FC 0

