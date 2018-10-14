Crack the whip on DPP members in civil service – CSOs

The civil society organisations (CSOs) have asked government not only to fire former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s widow Callista and two others—George Saonda and Chiza Mbekeani—for engaging in active politics through their association with United Transformation Movement (UTM) but also crack the whip to those in the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) leaders led by Timothy Mtambo and Gift Trapence have said that while they commend government for firing civil servants that are practising partisan politics, it is very clear that, “that is more of witch-hunting using the law and regulations selectively just to silence, punish and get back at those that hold a contrary view and opinion to DPP.”

They have given government seven days to fire all public servants who are actively involved in partisan politics including DPP members Attorney General Charles Mhango, Chimwemwe Chipungu, Clement Mwale and Hebrews Misomali of Safe Motherhood Initiative, as well as Mary Mainja, the public events manager.

“We would like to pass a strong message to government that government laws and policies should never be applied selectively. Government laws, policies and systems should never operate at the mercy of someone,” reads the statement in part.

In June this year, Chief Secretary to Government Lloyd Muhara issued a circular to all heads of government institutions advising civil servants who wish to seek political office to resign before doing so.

