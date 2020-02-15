Creck Hardware constructing K20m classroom block at Dedza school

Creck Hardware and General Supplies, a sole proprietorship company in Malawi specialized in safety products, building materials, electricals, plumbing and all agricultural tools, has embarked on a project to construct a K20 million classroom block at Natiswe Primary School in Kafere village in Dedza District.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer for Creck–renowned youthful entrepreneur Clifford Kawinga–disclosed this in an exclusive interview with Nyasa Times, saying his company is a corporate entity with a number of subsidiaries in Malawi and strongly believes in being socially responsible.

The company chose Natiswe Primary School following a recommendation by Youth and Children Rights Shield ( YOCRIS), an organization which works with many other stakeholders to promote quality education around Kafere village.

According to Kawinga, a needs assessment conducted with YOCRIS, School Management Committee (SMC), Parents and Teachers Association (PTA), mother groups, teachers and chiefs indicated that the major challenge at Natiswe Primary School is inadequate classroom blocks and shortage of teachers’ houses.

The school opened its doors in 2004 with a cumulative enrolment rate of 218 learners in standard I and 2.

Currently, the school has a total enrollment of 1024 learners in a district where delivery of education is marred by a number of challenges that include lack of availability of good infrastructure.

The school now has only two classroom blocks against a stream of 16 classes, a situation which forces the administration there to use makeshift classrooms made of grass and mud to accommodate the other 12 classes.

As if those problems are not enough, the school does not have a staff office for the 13 teachers it has.

Kawinga said a situation such as the one at Natiswe Primary School calls for Public Private Partnership for a revitalized global partnership for sustainable development based on a spirit of strengthened global solidarity focused on provision of the needs of the poorest and most vulnerable.

“It is in this spirit that we have moved in to partner with both the government and communities to work towards improving education standards in Malawi through the provision of improved learning facilities.

“We wish to retaliate that education is a fundamental and inalienable right enshrined in the bill of rights in our constitution.

“We are also aware of the fact that The Malawi Growth and Development Strategy (MGDS III), places education as one of the key priority areas; and goal number four of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) calls for inclusive and equitable quality education and promotion of lifelong Learning opportunities for all,” said Kawinga.

He added that Creck Hardware and General Supplies believes in the power of local resources that would empower people in Kafere village to accept and own the school block project so that it is sustained.

“We are committed to come in to support the construction of a school block as a long time investment for community members.

“We will also aid them to become prosperous by continuing to assist them in making education accessible to children in the area irrespective of their social or physical status,” he said.

Kawinga further said the classroom block–to be constructed–will be disability friendly and promote inclusive education at Natiswe Primary School.

Despite the challenges the school is facing, reports show that enrolment has been increasing steadily at the facility over the years due to a number of factors that include availability of committed teachers who dedicatedly deliver their services amidst all these challenges.

In addition, Natiswe Primary School shows that it is probably one of the most outstanding schools in Malawi in terms of delivery of Primary School Leaving Certificate (PSLC) examinations results having impressively maintained a 100% pass rate since 2017.

All these achievements come amidst a background of a school which has 8 classes (1-8) of two streams each, totaling to 16 classes.

Overall, the school has an enrolment of 518 boys and 506 girls.

