Policeman in Masambuka murder case jailed 15 years in another albino killing

Malawi police officer who is facing murder charges in the brutal killing of a person with albinism in Machinga, Mac Donald Masambuka, has been sentenced to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour for being found with bones of a a person with albinism in another case.

Zomba principal magistrate Benedicto Chitsakamile sentenced Chikondi Chileka, who was a police officer at Mselema Police Post in Machinga, and three other people to 15 years imprisonment with hard labour each for being found with the human bones of a person with albinism.

State prosecutors told the court that the four convicts took the bones from a graveyard in Machinga.

Pathologist Charles Dzamalala confirmed the bones were indeed of a human being.

Chitsakamile described the actions by the 35-year-old police officer as disgusting and lacking moral values.

Chileka hails from Ntcheu but the other three suspects come from Machinga.

The former police officer is answering the Masambuka murder case along with a Catholic priest, a clinician and 14 other suspects.

Chileka told the court that he was implicated because he once conducted investigations into abductions and killings of such people.

He said as part of his methodology, he interacted with different people including Father Thomas Muhosha, a Catholic priest, to establish how the business was conducted.

Said Chileka: “Followingthe rise of cases of abduction and killings of person with albinism in Machinga, police headquarters in 2013 instituted a task force to find the market and pattern. I was part of the team because then I was a police intelligent. On 25th July 2016, I released the report with names of people involved in the business.”

Chileka mentioned a former Machinga Central legislator, senior government officials, a traditional leader and a Machinga businessperson.

