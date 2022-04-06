Crime decreases by 23 % in Mangochi

Mangochi Police Station has registered a decrease in crime by 23 percent in the first quarter of 2022 which is a positive development in policing matters.

According to crime quarterly report which the Station has released, the 23 percent decline in overall crime was registered from January to March 2022.

In the same period in 2021, a total number of 410 criminal cases were recorded while in 2022 the station has registered 317 cases.

The statistics also shows that sexual offences have slightly gone down in the district . In 2021, 21 cases of defilement were registered compared to 20 which have been reported in the first quarter of 2022.

Meanwhile, Police have noted with great concern that most of the perpetrators of defilement cases are close relatives especially stepfathers.

However, the report has also singled out the tendency by mothers who permit defilement of their daughters in the name of securing their marriages.

Despite challenges of mobility, the police successfully recovered various stolen items and arrested criminals. 180 cases have been completed in court and 135 perpetrators of crime were given stiffer penalties in court and are serving jail terms.

The station is confident and geared to continue reducing crime as the secured convictions and imprisonments have played a bigger role in lowering the levels of crime.

However, the Station has registered an increase in road accidents. From January to March 2021 Mangochi Police Station registered 30 road accidents and 12 people died while the same period this year, 10 people lost their lives including 2 police officers out of 34 road accidents.

Mangochi Police Station continues to implement different crime detection and preventative strategies such as increasing police visibility, day and night joint patrols with members of the Community Policing Forums in the crime prone areas, strategic point duties, border patrols, road safety awareness through the media especially community radios in the district and most importantly the good relationship between the police and members of the public to ease policing.

The station is assuring the public that they will continue with the measures to make Mangochi a safe haven.

Therefore, Police wishes to extend their gratitude to all stakeholders and members of the public for their support in fighting against crime.

