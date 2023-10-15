Crossborder migration increases number of TB defaulters in Dedza

Dedza District TB and Leprosy Coordinator, Tennson Kaunda, has expressed worry over high default rate of TB patients from treatment mainly due to crossing of border to Mozambique.

Kaunda disclosed this when a group of Journalists under National TB and Leprosy Elimination Program (NTLEP) network visited the district to appreciate the fight against the disease.

He noted that there are a number of people who come from Mozambique seeking medical attention at the hospital but do not adhere to treatment.

“In line with taking their TB treatment, others decide to return to their homes and do not come back to finish the prescription,” he said.

Kaunda further explained that those on Malawi side are easy to follow, but those who have crossed to the neighbouring country are difficult to be traced.

Dedza District TB and Leprosy Coordinator revealed that the hospital has so far reached their counterparts in Mozambique on how they can work together to fight the vice.

On interventions, Kaunda elaborated that, “We want to sensitize the public around the borders together with our Mozambique counterparts on the negativity of defaulting TB treatment.”

Under the World Bank’s Southern Africa TB and Health Systems Support project (SATBSS), Kaunda explained, the two sides managed to conduct a cross-border meeting to find the way forward on how to fight the disease together in the borders.

Dedza District Hospital is currently using a mobile van to intensify screening and diagnosis of TB in the border areas of Malawi.

