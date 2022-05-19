CSEC piloting EduTech in Education to encourage junior primary school leaners

Civil Society Education Coalition (CSEC) is piloting what it calls EduTech in Education project in Lilongwe and Mzimba districts, which seeks to encourage learning among junior primary school pupils by digitizing their curriculum and lessons in a user friendly and easily accessible technological format.

According to CSEC Program Manager Kisa Kumwenda, the pilot project, being implemented with financial support from German Backup, is also part of the many nationwide initiatives helping Malawi towards fully embracing technology in her education systems.

It targets a total of 21 schools in Malingunde Education Zone in Lilongwe Rural West and another education zone in Mzimba.

But only a total of six schools in both zones will receive the EduTech equipment. Each school will get, among others; two tablets, a desktop computer, a UPS, extension, projector and speakers.

The aim, according to Kumwenda, is to use a projector model approach where leaners can watch and listen while their teachers facilitate and guide them through the process.

Speaking after training teachers and school and community structures from Malingunde, the CSEC Program Manager said it is high time Malawi became innovative in her education systems.

“The nation is just coming from an era where Covid-19 hit hard, resulting in closure of schools, among others. As CSEC, we have, therefore, realized that restricting education to a classroom could be problematic, resulting in dropping out of many leaners and leading to illiteracy. We need to digitize so that teachers and parents can be able to continue educating the leaners even at home, at their own time and own set up,” Kumwenda said.

Primary Education Advisor for Malingunde Education Zone, Gabriella Paliani, welcomed the project, saying it will enhance continuity of education among learners.

“It is certainly a new system of learning, which will definitely encourage more leaners to seek education. And this will improve literacy levels, leading to transformation of communities,” Paliani said.

