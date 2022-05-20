Chakwera leaving for World Economic Forum this evening

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera will at 19:00 depart for Davos, Switzerland, where he is expected to attend the 2022 World Economic Forum Annual General Meeting scheduled to take place from 21-25 May 2022.

A press release from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs states that President Chakwera has been invited to the meeting in light of the economic challenges Malawi is currently facing, exacerbated by global factors requiring multilateral solutions, such as Covid-19 pandemic, climate change-induced disasters, and the war in Europe, which are causing economic turmoil all over the world, especially in low-income and vulnerable economies like the Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and the Southern Africa Development Community (SADC).

As a sitting Chairperson of both LDCs and SADC, President Chakwera will join other world leaders in charting a path towards equitable and fair global economic recovery.

The statement further says on his way back from Davos, the President will pass through Malabo, Equatorial Guinea, where he will attend the 15th Extraordinary Conference, and the 16th Extraordinary Summit Meeting of the African Union on Terrorism and Unconstitutional Charges of Government from 26-28 May 2022.

“The first AU Summit will consolidate efforts by African leaders to address the humanitarian challenges African is currently facing, and develop resource mobilization strategies for addressing them, while the second will focus on sustainable solutions to the recent surge in terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government,” reads the press release in part.

Chakwera is expected to return home on 29 May 2022.

