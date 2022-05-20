Chakwera directs PDU, Trade and Industry Ministry and MITC to conduct Private Sector Labs

Malawians are set to witness the first ever Private Sector Labs following the directive President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has issued to the Presidential Delivery Unit (PDU).

Chakwera has directed that PDU, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and Industry and the Malawi Investment Trade Centre (MITC) should conduct these labs in June 2022.

A statement from the Presidential Press Secretary, Anthony Kasunda, says the President recognizes that private sector growth is a key driver of his agenda of job creation, wealth creation and food security; hence, the decision to have these labs.

“In most contexts, including Malawi, private sector faces challenges as recognized by the President when he said ‘if you are a private sector player and are facing political, or legislative, or administrative obstacles that are hindering the operations of your business sector, I urge you to report such obstacles to my Delivery Unit so that I can see to it that they are addressed with speed.’

“As part of the President’s commitment to private sector growth, these labs will be a platform to convene high-level exchanges to jointly identify and address bottlenecks impeding the operations and expansion of the private sector in Malawi,” reads the statement.

Kasunda adds that Chakwera will launch the labs and that stakeholders in the private sector are invited to complete a form provided at the MITC website for them to attend.

