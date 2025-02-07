CSOs satisfied with implementation of NEEF Fertilizer Loan, increased levels of transparency and accountability

Local civil society organizations (CSOs) dedicated to the good governance have expressed satisfaction with the level of transparency and accountability with which the management and staff of the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) are implementing the Fertilizer Loan Programme.

The Government of Malawi initiated NEEF loans to foster economic empowerment and inclusion.

However, there have been concerns, particularly from the opposition political parties, that the loans are highly politicized, with Malawians in the Central Region enjoying a lion’s share of the facility.

But in their assessment during field visits to selected districts in the Southern Region, the CSOs, trading under the banner of the National Advocacy Platform (NAP), Human Rights Consultative Committee (HRCC) and Forum for National Development (FND), observed that the claims were false.

NAP chairperson Benedicto Kondowe said in an interview on Friday that the CSO leaders observed for themselves that every eligible citizen was able to access the loan irrespective of their political affiliation.

“Additionally, the Fund extends its support to chiefs, religious leaders, and politicians, emphasizing the need for equitable and transparent access to ensure lasting impact,” said Kondowe.

According to Kondowe, the field visits took between 27th December 2024 to 17th January 2025 in all sites where NEEF launched the fertilizer loan distribution program to farmers in the central and southern districts of Malawi.

Specifically, the programs were launched and distributions of fertilizer happened in the districts of Blantyre, Thyolo, Chiradzulu, Chikwawa, Nsanje, Phalombe, Mulanje and Zomba.

“During the exercise, the CSOs identified a number of good practices that NEEF need to be commended and supported. Among them, we found that the beneficiary identification process is transparent and inclusive following the normal loan application procedures laid down by NEEF. Thus the process includes and involves chiefs, village headmen and at some level Traditional authorities besides other community leaders as supervised by NEEF Officials

“All famer groups and individuals who benefitted had their farm land visited and assessed by NEEF officials and details of their land documented by NEEF. The exercise is nonpolitical evidenced by the fact that everyone having satisfied the loan requirements is able to benefit. Even in areas deemed to be opposition political parties’ strongholds such as Migowi in Phalombe Mkando in Mulanje and Chitera in Chiradzulu are able to benefit the loans,” he explained.

Kondowe said they were particularly excited that the sampled beneficiaries are in areas previously hit by natural disasters resulting in their capacities being reduced to the level of failing to buy inputs hence this programme became a boost and capacity enhancement for their continued farming.

However, the CSO leaders noted a number of challenges, which they said need consideration of NEEF and government. Among others, the CSOs observed that some beneficiary farmers intended to sell the fertilizer to some dealers, delayed distribution of fertilizer in some areas especially the southern region, while in other areas, more groups and farmers remain on the waiting list.

“There is also a risk of sustainability of the program beyond the current interventions, a risk of the program not contributing to the national food basket if ADMARC will not open in good time, and a risk of farmers not paying back the loan as required using delayed distribution as an excuse.

“Another problem was the distribution of fertilizer without seeds have resulted in farmers buying tampered seeds,” he said.

Meanwhile, the CSOS have called upon the government to allocate more resources to NEEF to allow more farmers to access the loans.

They also appealed to the authorities to immediately begin preparing for the 2025 – 2026 farming season so that farmers should be able to access the inputs in good time.

“The communities should be encouraged to intensify winter cropping and plant drought resistant crops so as to avert hunger. There is a need to collaborate with ADMARC to open the markets in good time so that the produce is bought in good time,” emphasized Kondowe.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!