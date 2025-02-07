NBS Bank Pre-Valentine golf tourney Saturday

Over 100 golfers are expected to battle it out in the much-anticipated NBS ‘Kachangu Pre-Valentine golf tournament’ set for Country Club Limbe in Blantyre this Saturday.

The prestigious tournament, sponsored by NBS Bank plc, aims to set the tone for the Valentine’s season by offering a perfect blend of competition, networking, and entertainment on the golf course.

Speaking ahead of the event, Head of Marketing at NBS Bank plc Stella Hara, highlighted the significance of the tournament and how it aligns with the Bank’s values and services.

Hara said 75 golfers have already registered as excitement is building for what promises to be a thrilling day of sportsmanship and camaraderie.

“Golf is a game of precision, patience, and strategy, qualities that align perfectly with our commitment to providing innovative financial solutions. Similarly, our ‘Kachangu Digital Loans’ reflect this innovative approach, as these loans are easily accessible digitally and conveniently. This reinforces NBS Bank’s dedication to being ‘a caring’, reliable financial partner of choice,” said Hara.

As a flagship sponsor of Country Club Limbe, NBS Bank has played a significant role in supporting golf and fostering a strong sports community. The Golf captain of Country Club Limbe, Harold Phiri, expressed excitement over the upcoming tournament and commended NBS Bank plc for its continued sponsorship.

“We are delighted to host this prestigious tournament and look forward to an exciting day on the greens, where golfers can compete, connect, and experience the warmth of the Valentine’s season,” said Phiri.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!