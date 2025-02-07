NBM plc supports Maseko Ngoni’s tree-planting Initiative with K7.5m

National Bank of Malawi (NBM) Plc has donated K7.5 million to procure 5,000 tree seedlings for an environmental conservation initiative championed by Chibwana Youth Group and the Muonekela community of the Maseko Ngoni in Ntcheu.

Speaking when presenting the symbolic cheque on Thursday, NBM plc Chief Risk Officer Charles Ulaya, said the Bank believes in contributing to initiatives that foster positive social, economic, and environmental change.

“This tree planting project aligns perfectly with our Corporate Social Investment goals. Our K7.5 million contribution will ensure the procurement of seedlings from local nurseries, which not only supports the environment but also promotes economic growth in the community.”

“The Muonekela Mountain initiative is more than just planting trees, it is about preserving the environment, empowering communities, and creating a sustainable future. NBM plc aligns its initiatives with Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) principles. This tree planting initiative falls under the ‘Environmental’ pillar of ESG, where we take proactive steps to combat deforestation, promote biodiversity, and mitigate the impacts of climate change,” said Ulaya.

In his remarks, Chibwana Youth Group Patron Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V thanked NBM plc for supporting the Muonekela Mountain Initiative.

“I would like to say thank you on behalf of Maseko Ngoni, and the Chibwana Youth Group we are working with at Muonekela Mountain. We have a community-based approach whereby we bring in traditional leaders, the youth, and the community to have proper ownership.”

“Malawi committed to AFR100 (African Landscape Forest Restoration), where Africa committed to preserving about 100 million hectares of forest, and Malawi took up 4.5 million of those hectares, we need to work together to reach that target,” said Inkosi Gomani.

The initiative, which started in 2020, has managed to plant and preserve 65 thousand trees to proper maturity in Muonekela Mountain.

NBM Plc has in the past partnered with Government through the Department of Forestry by adopting three Forest Reserves in Mangochi, Dedza, and Chitipa.

The Bank recently joined hands with Press Corporation Limited (PCL) in a tree-planting initiative at Njereze Village in Chikwawa, alongside other PCL subsidiaries.

