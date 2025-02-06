Language Teachers Challenged to Inspire Learners

Language teachers in Malawi’s Northern Education Division (NED) have been urged to go beyond conventional teaching methods and actively inspire students to master English and Chichewa.

Education Division Manager (EDM), Jennings Matalabanda Kayira, made the call on Thursday while opening a two-day training at Katoto Secondary School in Mzuzu, organized by the Association for the Teaching of English in Malawi (ATEM).

Kayira expressed concern that some teachers rely too heavily on pamphlets written by colleagues, following them mechanically without fully grasping how to effectively impart language skills to learners.

“As a division, we have not done enough to share best practices in language teaching. We have brilliant teachers, but we need more training opportunities like these to enhance teaching strategies,” Kayira stated.

ATEM Chairperson for NED, John Njawala, highlighted the worrying decline in students’ reading culture, emphasizing the critical role teachers play in reversing this trend.

“This training provides a platform for teachers to sharpen their skills. We hope they will apply these insights to help students excel in both English and Chichewa,” Njawala said.

Mzuzu Government Secondary School teacher, Carolyn Kamanga, echoed the importance of ongoing professional development for educators.

“Teaching language is skill-based. When teachers are well-equipped, students benefit more. This Continuous Professional Development (CPD) is crucial, especially for new teachers who are still gaining experience,” she noted.

The Katoto Secondary School session has drawn teachers from Likoma, Rumphi, Nkhata Bay, Mzimba North, and Mzuzu City. Similar trainings are being held at Maghemo Secondary School in Karonga and Mzimba Secondary School, ensuring that teachers across the region gain valuable expertise to enhance language instruction.

