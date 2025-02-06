Shock as Case-File Mysteriously Goes Missing in Notorious Jan Williem Akster Sodomy Case

The justice system in Malawi has suffered yet another embarrassing setback as the highly publicized sodomy case involving Dutch national Jan Williem Akster has stalled due to the mysterious disappearance of the case file at the Blantyre Magistrate Court.

Akster, who was arrested in 2021 on allegations of sexually abusing children who were beneficiaries of a bursary program under the Timotheus Foundation, was set to stand trial today. However, proceedings were abruptly halted after it was revealed that the case file could not be located.

This shocking development raises serious concerns about the efficiency and integrity of Malawi’s judicial processes. How does a case of such magnitude, one that has been in the system for years and even survived an appeal at the Constitutional Court, suddenly lose its documentation? Is this a case of negligence, incompetence, or something more sinister?

The disappearance of critical legal documents in high-profile cases is not unheard of, but the timing of this incident raises eyebrows. Just this year, in 2024, Akster’s appeal for a judicial review was thrown out by the Constitutional Court, paving the way for him to finally answer the charges before the Magistrate Court. Now, with the file missing, the process faces yet another delay, fueling speculation about possible foul play.

State prosecutor Victor Jere has assured the public that a new case file will be opened, allowing the matter to proceed. But this reassurance does little to dispel concerns that such a crucial document could simply vanish without a trace. What happens to evidence, witness statements, and other crucial records in the lost file? Will this lead to further delays, or worse, a miscarriage of justice?

Malawians have every right to demand accountability from the judiciary. A missing file is not just an administrative hiccup—it is a threat to justice itself. Authorities must conduct a thorough investigation to determine how and why this happened. If any foul play is detected, those responsible must be held to account.

Justice delayed is justice denied, and in a case as sensitive as this one, any further delays could have serious implications. The judiciary must ensure that this case proceeds without any more questionable interruptions. The missing file saga should serve as a wake-up call to overhaul record-keeping systems and reinforce measures that prevent such costly mishaps in the future.

