CSSPN Demands Increased Budget Allocation for Social Protection

The Civil Society Social Protection Network (CSSPN) has called on the government to increase budgetary allocations for social protection programs to ensure inclusivity and transparency in Malawi’s spending on vulnerable populations.

In a statement signed by its National Coordinator, Amon Lukhele, CSSPN warned that Malawi’s ongoing economic crisis is hitting the most vulnerable households the hardest. The network backed findings from the World Bank, which indicate that Malawi’s economic outlook remains fragile due to persistent macroeconomic challenges, including large fiscal deficits, high debt levels, and exchange rate instability.

“CSSPN notes that poverty remains a significant challenge, with 72% of the population living below the international poverty line of US$2.15 per day in 2023. The unemployment rate only slightly improved from 6.8% in 2022 to 6.7% in 2023. Furthermore, economic growth, initially projected at 3.8% for 2025, has been revised downward due to the negative impact of drought on agriculture, given that Malawi is an agrarian economy,” reads part of the statement.

Rising Food Insecurity and Economic Hardships

Lukhele expressed concern over Malawi’s economic headwinds, including persistent inflation, shortages of foreign reserves, and the ongoing impact of climate change. He highlighted that Malawi’s dependence on rain-fed agriculture is worsening vulnerabilities, particularly for women, children, and the ultra-poor.

“Southern Malawi is expected to face an acute food shortage crisis due to severe dry spells, reduced crop production, high food prices, and lingering effects of Tropical Cyclone Freddy. High food and non-food commodity prices are exacerbating food insecurity, especially in urban areas such as Blantyre, Zomba, Lilongwe, and Mzuzu,” he said.

Several districts in central Malawi, including Lilongwe, Mchinji, Nkhotakota, and Salima, are also anticipated to experience food insecurity. Lukhele recalled that in March 2024, President Lazarus Chakwera declared a state of disaster in 23 of Malawi’s 28 districts due to El Niño conditions, which left 4.2 million Malawians struggling to meet their basic food needs without resorting to negative coping mechanisms.

He warned that the situation is likely to worsen in the 2025 lean season, with the Malawi Vulnerability Assessment Committee projecting that 5.7 million Malawians—28% of the population—will be severely affected.

“Precisely, vulnerable women, children, the elderly, and ultra-poor Malawians will struggle to access food and basic needs. It is particularly concerning that maize production declined by 17% last year, with other staple crops, including rice, millet, sorghum, pulses, cassava, and groundnuts, also experiencing production declines.

“This will have a devastating impact on the most vulnerable groups in our society,” Lukhele emphasized.

Call for Increased Social Protection Investment

Despite the challenges, CSSPN commended the government for its social protection initiatives, such as the Farm Input Subsidy Programme, Mega Farms, the Agriculture Commercialization (AGCOM) Project, and the National Economic Empowerment Fund (NEEF) Farm Input Loan Programme.

“The Government of Malawi has recognized the significant role of social protection in addressing persistently high levels of ultra-poverty and poverty. In 2012, it launched the National Social Support Policy (NSSP) to coordinate existing programs with the goal of extending coverage and reducing poverty in an integrated, coherent, coordinated, and sustainable manner,” reads the statement.

Lukhele urged Members of Parliament to support the establishment of the Malawi National Social Protection Commission, which he believes would provide a robust legislative platform for effective social protection interventions.

“A long-term investment in poverty reduction is crucial. Malawi needs a budget that cushions citizens from rising costs of basic commodities to prevent malnutrition among under-five children and pregnant mothers.

“We also call for an increased budget allocation for the Ministry of Labour to create more decent jobs for young Malawians. Additionally, we urge a revision of the Social Cash Transfer program, increasing payments from the current K19,000 to at least K50,000 to reflect the rising cost of living,” he concluded.

