UTM Dismisses “Baseless” Claims Over Party Headquarters and K10 Million Refund

The United Transformation Movement (UTM) has strongly denied rumors circulating on social media that the party’s headquarters was repossessed by the family of the late Vice President Saulos Chilima.

UTM spokesperson Felix Njawala dismissed the allegations as false, misleading, and lacking any factual basis. He emphasized that no evidence supports the claims and accused those spreading the misinformation of attempting to tarnish the party’s reputation.

Njawala also addressed claims that Mary Chilima, the widow of the late Vice President, returned K10 million that UTM allegedly donated to the SKC Foundation. He categorically denied the reports, describing them as a deliberate effort to create confusion and division.

“This country is battling hunger, yet instead of discussing how maize prices have skyrocketed, we are wasting time on baseless stories. The problem is, people don’t truly understand who Mary Chilima is,” Njawala said.

The rumors gained momentum following UTM’s decision to boycott the launch of the Saulos Chilima Foundation last week. During the event, President Lazarus Chakwera was in attendance, but UTM leadership, including its newly elected president Dalitso Kabambe, opted out.

Kabambe justified the boycott by stating that UTM was not ready to sit in the same room with President Chakwera, who has yet to provide what the party deems a convincing explanation regarding the cause of the tragic plane crash that claimed the lives of Chilima and eight others on June 10, 2024.

Chilima’s sudden and tragic death has left UTM in a state of transition, with the party navigating internal restructuring and external political pressures. The speculation surrounding the party’s headquarters and financial dealings appears to be part of the broader political tensions that have emerged since his passing.

Njawala has urged Malawians to stay focused on critical national issues instead of engaging in unverified speculation that does not contribute to the country’s progress.

