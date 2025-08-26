CTS Courier Empowers 30 Vulnerable Women with Entrepreneurship Skills

Leading transport company CTS Courier has taken a bold step to empower 30 vulnerable women, including single mothers and women without husbands, by equipping them with practical entrepreneurship skills.

Over the weekend, the women were trained at Chichiri Primary School in Blantyre in skills ranging from making soap, cakes, samoosas, buns, mandasi, and glycerine, to crafting artificial funeral wreaths.

To help participants launch their businesses, CTS Courier provided financial support: 27 women received MK100,000 each, while three physically challenged women were given MK200,000 each.

CTS Courier Director Jacqueline Bokosi said the initiative combines skill development with start-up capital to help women become self-reliant.

“Through these trainings, women can support their families. Many men struggle financially, which sometimes leads to tragic outcomes. With these skills, women can ease the burden. For single mothers, this initiative fosters independence and ensures they can take care of their children,” Bokosi said.

She added that similar training sessions are planned for Mzuzu, Lilongwe, and Zomba.

One beneficiary, Ellen Mwachande from Chilobwe, expressed her gratitude. “Learning to make soap and glycerine will help me earn an income and support my daily life. I thank CTS Courier and Ms. Bokosi for this opportunity,” she said.

The training sessions were conducted by Lake Investments, Business Management, and Distinction Management Consultants.

