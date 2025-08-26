Kabambe Wanted Courts to Postpone his K13.6bn Fraud Case to Focus on Campaign: Courts Have Told him ‘No Way!’ Uziyankhabe

The High Court has dealt a major blow to former Reserve Bank Governor and presidential hopeful Dalitso Kabambe, rejecting his attempt to postpone his K13.6 billion loan fraud case to focus on campaigning ahead of the September 16 elections.

On Friday, August 22, 2025, Justice Chimbigzani Kanthambi dismissed Kabambe’s application, ruling that it lacked merit and emphasizing that allowing the delay would undermine the principle of equal treatment before the law.

Kabambe, alongside co-accused Henry Mathanga, Leston Ted Mulli, Felton Mulli, Joseph Khupe, Mulli Brothers Limited, and Web Commercials Limited, is accused of facilitating loans for Mulli Brothers and others to purchase Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) fertilizer—loans that never materialized and were never repaid.

Director of Public Prosecutions Masauko Chamkakala welcomed the ruling, warning that political ambitions cannot be used as a shield to delay criminal proceedings.

The case is currently at its preliminary stage, with pleas yet to be taken. The State stressed that Kabambe’s physical presence is not essential at this stage, as he is adequately represented by lawyers, and that continuing the trial does not violate his constitutional right to contest elections.

This court decision makes it clear: Kabambe cannot evade justice, even amid the heat of a presidential campaign—a sharp contrast to a recent ruling allowing former President Peter Mutharika to postpone his Cement Gate case until after the elections.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :