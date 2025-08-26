Mumba’s Charm and Strategy Shine at Maputo International Trade Fair

Minister of Trade and Industry, Eng. Vitumbiko Mumba, has once again proven his shrewdness and charisma on the global stage, turning the 60th Edition of the Maputo International Trade Fair (FACIM) into a strategic platform for Malawi’s economic diplomacy.

Speaking at the official opening on Monday, August 25, 2025, Mumba emphasized that Malawi’s participation is more than ceremonial—it is a calculated move to expand exports, attract investment, and strengthen trade ties with Mozambique, Malawi’s key neighbour and gateway to African and global markets.

“Mozambique offers us corridors to the world—Nacala, Beira, and Maputo. Through these, Malawian products can reach new markets across Africa and beyond,” Mumba said, displaying his trademark ability to blend vision with practical strategy.

The Minister, known for his persuasive charm, also praised recent joint trade facilitation efforts such as the Dedza-Calomue One-Go Border Post and the Simplified Trade Regime, stressing their role in opening doors for Malawian businesses—especially SMEs.

Today, Mumba is set to share the stage with Mozambique’s Trade Minister Basilio Muhate in a high-level panel, where his charisma and tact are expected to further cement Malawi’s reputation as a smart and forward-looking trading partner.

