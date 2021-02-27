Customers now can instantly redeem Airtel KhetheKhethe airtime royalty bonus

Effective March 1, 2021, customers can now instantly redeem KhetheKhethe airtime royalty bonus when they make a call, buy a bundle or use internet worth K1,000 and above.

The past bonus reclaim system was through customers dialing *600# on the 14th of every month.

A statement from Airtel’s acting Marketing Director, Thokozani Kamkondo-Sande says the KhetheKhethe will now be more convenient and comes with more rewards to customers on any day of the month that they transact.

After buying airtime or data of K1,000 and above (in multiples of K1,000), the customers will get a notification SMS that they have received their instant bonus.

The details are using airtime to browse the Internet (data bonus of 100MB valid for a day); buying a data bundle (data bonus of 100MB valid for a day); using airtime to make a call (coming with a voice bonus of 5 minutes Airtel to Airtel) and buying a voice bundle (also with voice bonus of 5 minutes Airtel to Airtel)

All should be worth K1,000 and above (in multiples of K1,000) and to check one’s ‘Khethekhethe’ balance, dial *137#, said Kamkondo-Sande.

Headquartered in Lilongwe, Airtel Malawi Plc is the country’s leading mobile service provider offering 4G/LTE, 2G and 3G wireless networks and and high speed flat broadband internet services.

Airtel Malawi also offers the largest mobile commerce service in the country through Airtel Money which was launched in Malawi in February 2011.

It is a subsidiary of Airtel Africa Plc — a Pan-African telecommunications company with operations in 14 countries across Africa.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!