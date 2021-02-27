HRDC members receiving threats from Indian investor Chandra More

A stubborn Indian investor Chandra More who was reported to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) by Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) executive member Billy Mayaya on December 23 2020, who alleged that the investor called him to facilitate a reversal of his (More’s) immigration status following his deportation from the country. has now resorted to issuing threats to the coalition membership.

HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence and national coordinator Luke Tembo in amedia statement said theIndian nvestor has been intimidating the groups executive members and that he is being helped by some government officials to facilitate his return.

“In some of his messages and phone calls, including to HRDC chairperson Gift Trapence, More says there are big official people in the Tonse administration who know his issues and are helping him to return to Malawi,” HRDC said in a statement.

HRDC has since asked ACB to speed up their investigation on the investor in the context of Mayaya’s complaint that More sent him a WhatsApp text message on December 22 2020 seeking to be connected to Minister of Homeland Security Richard Chimwendo Banda, who would in turn reverse his deportation status.

He further reported that More offered a K60 million bribe to him and Minister of Home Affairs Richard Chimwendo Banda that would be shared equally between them.

When contacted for comment, More was evasive.

