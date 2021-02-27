OG Issah joins Zomba Changalume parliamentary by-elections

February 27, 2021 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

A popular Blantyre-based businessman OG Issah has joined the Zomba Changalume parliamentary race.

OG Issa

Mahomed Hanif Osman popularly known as ‘OG Issa’ is upbeat that he will win yhe parliamentary seat.

Reports say Osman will stand as an independent candidate and will contest  with other  candidates standing on PP, UTM, DPP and UDF tickets.

Osman was 2014-2019 legislator  for Chiradzulu Central Constituency.

Malawi Congress Party is not featuring any candidate but will support one of the candidates.

Zomba Changalume Parliamentary seat fell vacant after the death of legislator John Chikalimba who was also leader for PP in the National Assembly.

