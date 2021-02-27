Inspired by Dan Lu , Molucs drops a single Pang’ono

Lilongwe-based upcoming Afro-pop musician Molucs real name Moses Mtasa has featured the “part of life’ hit maker Dan Lu in his newly released song titled ‘Pang’ono’ where the personal is appreciating excess love he is getting from his loved one.

The artist believes that integrating another artist’s creativity with his own is a plus and by doing so properly, his sound can further evolve into new places which will also allow him to attract new potential fans.

The audio of the song was produced by Henwood and DJ OK while the Video was shot by Ubwino and Twicep. Both the quality and content of the song show that the artist is well baked and has potential to make it big in the music industry.

Speaking in an interview Molucs said he has grown up admiring Dan Lu music style and at the onset of his music project he tried every way possible to make sure that Dan Lu is also adding flavour to the lyrics.

He said Dan Lu is very talented and he is one of the hard working and humble artists he had always wanted to work with.

“Dan Lu was just a perfect fit for the song and a lot of people with same beliefs like ours will relate to the song. The song theme centres on love, where the persona is overwhelmed with love and he is telling his lover to take it slow to avoid overdose,”he said

According to him, he has featured Dan Lu to add variety to his song and that he believes that team work always brings best results.

He further revealed that he will soon release other singles that feature well known musicians in the country including Kelly Kay, Macelba and Janta.

In a separate interview Dan Lu said he accepted to get featured in the song because he believes in uplifting others and that he believes that everyone has unique talent worthy learning from.

“Music collaboration presents opportunities to learn and create. No one person within the industry knows everything about music, I believe that everyone has something unique to offer. so, when you work with others, you are learning and teaching simultaneously.

“During the process ,you always identify your strengths and weaknesses. Your strengths will drive your music and your weaknesses will allow you to take your music to the next and collabolations helps you to adopt new music styles,”he said.

Dan Lu said Molucs as a young artist has passion for music and his determination will take him far in as far as music is concerned.

However, Dan Lu further said ,through his Music label called Pesi Nyasa,he is willing to support any upcoming musician who proves to be unique, focused and is willing to learn.

The song is currently enjoying airplay in various local Radio and Television stations.

0 0 vote Article Rating

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!