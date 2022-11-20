Customs clearance moves to new premises at Mchinji border

Customs operations of both passenger and commercial clearance is moving to the new Mchinji-Mwami One Stop Border Post effective Monday, November 21, 2022, the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) has announced.

MRA says in a statement this is for initial testing of the facility before the official launch.

MRA says from Monday onwards, no customs clearance will be processed at the old office.

Three weeks ago, minister of Trade, Mark Katsonga Phiri, announced that the facility would be launched on 30th November subject to confirmation by President Lazarus Chakwera and his Zambian counterpart Hakainde Hichilema.

The K7.1bn African Development Bank funded project, started in December 2018 and was completed in February 2021.

