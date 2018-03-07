Cyclist dies in a hit and run accident, Malawi Police yet to trace killer driver

A 35 year old pedal cyclist has been confirmed dead after he was hit on Monday by a motor vehicle which is yet to be traced at Mapanga along Limbe -Zomba Road.

Limbe Police Deputy Public Relations Officer, Widson Nhlane, told said the victim, Stephano Katemba, was going towards Limbe direction when he was hit by the vehicle which was coming from the opposite direction.

“On this material day, the pedal cyclist was going towards Limbe and when he reached Mapanga, he was hit by an unknown motor vehicle which was coming from the opposition direction.

“Later, police took him to Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital where he was pronounced dead upon arrival after sustaining severe head injuries,” said Nhlane.

Nhlane said meanwhile, the police are working with Road Traffic Directorate officials to arrest the driver and impound the vehicle which was involved in the accident.

“Once arrested, he will answer charges of causing death by reckless driving, failing to render assistance to a person killed or injured in a road accident and failing to report an accident within 24 hours,” he explained.

The deceased hailed from Chiphwanya Village in Traditional Authority Kabudula in Lilongwe.

