Murder suspect hands himself to Malawi Police: Remanded at Ntcheu Prison

A murder suspect has handed himself over to Malawi police in Ntcheu district.

The 31-year man identified as Francis Kapachika is suspected to have murdered Grevison Chadzala 42, in a tomato garden on March 04, 2018.

According to police, Kapachika, is a well known tomato farmer in the area whose garden had been invaded by thieves.

“Due to the incidences of theft at his garden, the suspect decided to starting guarding at night. On the fateful day at around 10pm, while hiding, he saw torch lights. The suspect started following and found the deceased stealing his produce,” explained Hastings Chigalu, Ntcheu Police Public Relations Officer.

“A cat and mouse chase ensued, and then a fight broke out. The suspect then produced a slasher which landed on the forehead of the deceased. However, the deceased tried to escape while bleeding heavily unfortunately, he could not make it home, he fell and bled to death.”

He was discovered dead by in the morning by passersby who later reported the matter to Police.

The suspect surrendered himself to Ntcheu Police on March 5.

Postmortem results from Ntcheu District Hospital, confirmed that death was due to excessive loss of blood resulting from a deep cut wound sustained on the forehead.

Both the deceased, Grivison Chadzala and the suspect Francis Kapachika hails from Lipenga village, Traditional Authority Kwataine, Ntcheu.

Meanwhile, the suspect has appeared before Ntcheu first Magisrate Court on Wednesday where he has been committed to Ntcheu Prison on remand pending trial.

He will be answering murder charges contrarly to Section 209 of the Penal Code.

In 2017 alone, Ntcheu Police Station registered a total of 22 murder cases. This is a third case to be registered this year.

