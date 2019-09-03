Cypress University risks legal action in Malawi: Offering honourary doctorate degrees

National Council for Higher Education (NCHE) says it would drag Cypress International University and 11 other universities to court for failing to register with the council.

Cypress International University also known as Cypress International Institute for Academic Research is infamously known for splashing out doctorate degrees like sweets to the powerful and influential people in the country mostly politicians.

Some of the recipients of the degrees include Minister of Local Government Ben Phiri who got awarded a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership Management and others include legislator Halima Daud, Rev. Fletcher Zioya, Rev. Emmanuel Chimkwita Phiri and musician Ethel Kamwendo-Banda.

Others are chiefs Lundu, late Ngolongoliwa, Kawinga, Kamlepo Kalua and just last week Football Association of Malawi president Walter Nyamilandu.

Malawians on social media platforms have been discrediting and pouring insults at the university whose Dean, Davie Gadama boasts that the university has given out such degrees to kings and emperors of the world.

The council says the NCHE Act gives sole powers of registering private higher education institutions to it.

“The same Act makes provision for quality assurance of higher education through regular assessments and accreditation,” says NCHE.

Other universities not registered include Amity University, Accountancy Tuition College, Bandawe Research Consultancy.

