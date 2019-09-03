FDH Bank donates K3 million to Malawi accountants conference

FDH Bank has made a donation of K3 million to the Institute of Charted Accountants Malawi (ICAM) for its annual lake conference slated for 19 to 22 September 2019 in Mangochi.

Presenting the donation Tuesday morning in Blantyre, FDH Bank Acting Managing Director William Mpinganjira said as a homegrown financial institution, FDH Bank applauds the role ICAM plays in promoting the accounting discipline in the county which is integral to the financial sector.

“The sponsorship will go towards supporting the ICAM Annual Lake Conference that pulls a strong force of players from various sectors and institutions in the country to engage, motivate and teach each other.”

“This year’s theme – Positioning for Africa’s Economic Renaissance; Malawi in the equation is a very important theme not only to the banking sector but Malawi at large. As a country we need to pool all our efforts to achieve the much needed economic empowerment,” said Mpinganjira.

He said FDH Bank, as an institution that champions growth, has supported ICAM in recent years including last year and will continue to support the institution.

“Personally, as a chartered accountant myself, I value the work that ICAM does,” said Mpinganjira.

ICAM Chief Executive Officer Dr Francis Chinjoka Gondwe thanked FDH Bank for the support towards the annual lake conference.

“As ICAM, we are very grateful to FDH Bank for the financial support of K3 million which we have been given today. This will go a long way in ensuring the successful hosting of our annual lake conference and FDH Bank has demonstrated its value for ICAM. We hope that other corporate entities will emulate this good example,” said Gondwe.

