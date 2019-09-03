Mangochi brain box: Arthur Chibondo shining with 6 points in Malawi MSCE

Sixteen-year-old Arthur Chibondo from eastern district of Mangochi smiled from ear to ear when he learnt that he scored six points in the 2019 Malawi School Certificate of Education (MSCE) examinations, and so uniquely the only one to have achieved that feat.

Chibodo has become an instant role model and trending on social media after he emerged as the only one to have scored six points out of 46,771 learners who passed 2019 MSCE examinations .

According to press reports, he aspires to become a pharmacist in the lakeshore district where it is rare to produce an education genius.

Most of his peers drop out of school and admire Lake Malawi fishermen.

Chibondo was a student at Zomba Catholic Secondary School,

“I expected to pass the examinations but it was a pleasant surprise learning that I had scored six points. I am yet to receive grades of each subject but I did well in mock examinations. I scored seven points. My dream is to become a medical doctor, a pharmacist in particular. I will continue working hard,” said Chibondo in quotes reported by Daily Times newspaper.

His father Shadreck, a primary school teacher in Mangochi, he was not surprised by his son’s feat.

“He actually earned selection to Box 2 [Zomba Catholic Secondary School] after he wrote Primary School Leaving Certificate of Education examinations while in standard seven,” he said.

The is joy for the family at Sumani Village of Traditional Authority Nankhuma, Mangochi.

