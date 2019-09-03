Malawi Queens ranked 7th in the world

Malawi national netball team, the Queens, have been placed on seventh position on the latest International Netball Federation (INF) world rankings.

Now the Queens have lost automatic qualification for major tournaments including the Fast5 World Netball Series, which they have been participating in since its inception in 2009. The annual competition is contested for by top-six national teams on INF world rankings.

The latest rankings reflect the games played up to the July 21 2019, which included the Netball World Cup, the Pacific Games, Samoa 2019 and the matches Wales hosted at the beginning of July.

The New Zealand’s Silver Ferns’ first gold medal at the Netball World Cup since 2003 gave them a much-needed boost back into the top three, placing them second as Australia remains top.

England Roses are in 3rd position whilst Jamaica moves down to 4th. South Africa and Uganda maintain their 5th and 6th place and Malawi moves up two places to 7th pushing Scotland and Northern Ireland down one.

Wales played several games in July enabling them to enter the top ten with Trinidad & Tobago moving out and down to 11th.

As a result of winning the netball title at the Pacific Games, the Cook Islands rise four places to enter the top 12.

However, Netball World Cup teams Barbados and Samoa move down two and Zimbabwe moves down one to 14th.

