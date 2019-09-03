CSOs, opposition dismiss international poll observers findings on Malawi election: ‘Falls short of credibility test’

Civil society organisations (CSOs) under the banner of Human Rights Defenders Coalition (HRDC) and opposition party spokesman say President Peter Mutharika should not be misled by the findings of the international election observers who said the May 21 election was free, fair, credible and transparent.

President Peter Mutharika , in a BBC interview on Monday, wondered why the opposition was challenging the election result in court and HRDC is demanding the resignation of Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) chairperson Jane Ansah when international poll observers and others certified the May poll was free, fair, credible and transparent.

“ It’s very clear that the election was fair and credible. The European Union, the African Union, the Common Market for East and Central Africa [Comesa], Southern Africa Community Development [Sadc], the UNDP and even the American government said this election was successful. All these groups have said the elections were fair, credible and transparent,” said Mutharika

But HRDC vice chairperson Gift Trapence said the international election observers could not tell the gospel truth, saying the Malawi 2019 polls were not credible but flawed.

“The international observers cannot tell Malawians what to do. MEC was not professional enough to prevent some of the irregularities,” said Trapence.

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) spokesperson Maurice Munthali said Mutharika is simply not in tune with what is happening in Malawi.

Political analyst George Phiri said credibility of an election cannot be based just on international observers only.

He said local observers and other electoral stakeholders can make viable assessment on how an election has been conducted.

Since May 27 this year when MEC declared Mutharika of the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) winner of the presidential race in the May 21 Tripartite Elections with 1 940 740 votes, representing 38.8 percent, the country has been politically unstable, with nationwide demonstrations which in some cases have been marred by looting and violence.

MCP presidential candidate Lazarus Chakwera on second position with 1 781 740 votes, representing 35.41 percent and UTM Party presidential candidate Saulos Chilima who came third, ahead of four other aspirants, with 1 018 369 votes, representing 20.24 percent are jointly challenging the results in the Constitutional Court and seeking nullification of the presidential poll results.

The two cite alleged flaws in the results management process as a key factor for their case.

On the other hand, HRDC has vowed to continue with the nationwide demonstrations until Ansah resigns or is fired by Mutharika.

Ansah, a judge of Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal, has vehemently dismissed calls for her resignation, saying she will wait for the court process.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :