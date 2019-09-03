ACB investigates Malawi govt officials over K800m for Mzuzu youth centre project

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) says it is going to investigate some officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sports, Culture and Manpower Development over reports that they abused money meant for Mzuzu Youth Centre which Capital Hill has since allocated K800 million to the project.

ACB publicist Egritta Ndala has confirmed that the graft-busting body will probe the matter following a petition from a consortium of youth organisations.

“ACB looked into the petition and decided to investigate the matter. We are now working on the budget for the investigation,” said Ndala.

Parliament has been approving a K300 million budget line for the youth centre in Mzuzu for the past three years and several cabinet ministers have been laying foundation stones but the project is yet to kick off.

In their official complaint to the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) dated July 28 2019, the organisations, which include Youth and Society (YAS), Young Politicians Union (Mzuzu Chapter), Youth-Net, Taekwando, Men’s Coalition, Mzuzu Youth Network and Church and Society of the CCAP Synod of Livingstonia, said government has on several occasions allocated millions of public money through parliamentary votes towards the project, but there is nothing to show for it on the ground.

They also argue that on several occasions, there have been reports of abuse of public resources meant for the project by officials from the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Culture.

Launched in 2008 before the 2009 election campaign during former president Bingu wa Mutharika’s administration, the project has so far witnessed two groundbreaking ceremonies under the current Democratic Progressive Party rule.

