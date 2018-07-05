D-all Turf back with new single

Lilongwe based Rhythm and Blues and Afro-centric musician D-all Turf has bounced back into music scene after three years of silence.

In an interview, D-all Turf said he is back to stay following to the release of his new single ‘Tandigwire’, whose music video is already trending on most local television stations.

He said the new single expresses a vision of having a good wife in future who will love unconditionally in both good and bad times in a relationship.

“The concept of the song is a continuation of my previous 2015 song titled ‘Sindifuna’. These are songs that are teaching my fans and everyone else to have a vision in their lives and focus on what they want to become,” said D-all Turf, real name Ernest Chikhungu.

The song has been produced by DJ Sley and its video has been produced by Hashaviewnt Multimedia to which he is signed for video productions.

“I am impressed with how the video is enjoying airplay on different TV stations in the country,” D-all Turf said.

The video was recently in the top 5 of Fresh on Zodiak, a music program on Zodiak Television and is also enjoying massive airplay on Times, MBC and also Mibawa Television.

The artist, who first appeared on the scene in 2012, said he developed the passion for music back when he was in a church choir and has been motivated by local artists such as Young Kay, Theo Thomson on the local scene and Ne-Yo on the international stage.

In 2013, D-all Turf released a song ‘Sindilora’ on the ‘future riddim’, which featured the late Jimmy Mbewe aka Jazz B. This song became his first to be played on Radio 2 music program Born and Bred and to feature in the top 10 of the Power 1O1 Radio music program Gowelo Beats.

In 2015 he released two hit singles; ‘Sindifuna’ which featured famous Hip hop artist Martse and ‘Wekha’ which he featured rapper Mwanache.

On his absence from the music scene, D-all Turf said he was committed with school but now he is back for good. He also revealed that he is working another music video titled ‘Mwalakwa’ to be released in October.

Plans are also underway to release an album.

“I am almost half way through and hopefully by early next year it will be on the market,” he said adding that he will keep on releasing singles until then.

