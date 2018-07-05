Lounge 265 partners VJ Ice for independence celebrations winter vibes

As Malawi celebrates 54 years of independence Friday, July 6, Sunbird Hotels has announced that revellers in Lilongwe will be treated to a special event at its newly opened Lounge 265 Bar & Lounge.

In making the day colourful, Lounge 265 has partnered with celebrated Dj, Veejay Ice for an event dubbed, Independence Winter Vibes.

Speaking in an interview Sunbird Lilongwe General Manager Ellard Savala said the event will be extra-ordinary as people will be treated to an evening of good food, a great selection of beverages and good soft music.

“The event will also include braai, a happy hour which will see reduced prices on select local beers and ciders as well as a raffle draw where patrons on the night have a chance to win some exciting prizes ”he said

Savala said they will also be celebrating the official launch of Lounge 265 as a local event venue that will host various artists and entertainers in the months to come adding that since its establishment Sunbird has received positive feedback.

“Since its opening, Lounge 265 has received great feedback from people who have come to visit the place, we have modern facilities with some ingredients including entertainment, all these is to ensure that our customers should enjoy the place”, he said

According to Savala, apart from music performance by Veejay Ice patrons will also have a chance to appreciate the new cocktail menu which boasts some of the tastiest alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage mixes to tickle the throat.

Veejay Ice, real name Anthony Maliwasa said he is also prepared to play nice music during the night saying his play list will match the event.

“I have done all the necessary preparations, I want people to celebrate the 54 years of independence in style, I have prepared nice play list that will make people forget their homes because they will be baptised with classic music”, he said

Lounge 265 is part of Sunbird Lilongwe’s drive in developing and improving the centrally located hotel to enhance customer experience whilst maintaining relevance with global and international trends.

