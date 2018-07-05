Malawi corrupt super rich in economic crimes against the poor — Chilima

Vice-President Saulos Chilima has pledged to tackle extreme poverty and inequality if elected to govern the country as President in 2019, promising to deal with corruption head on.

Chilima has said every Malawian should accept that corruption exists and is rampant in the country, saying acceptance is the first step in combating the malpractice.

In an exclusive interview with privately-owned Zodiak Broadcasting Station (ZBS) Wednesdsy evening, said corruption is a national dialoque issue , adding that very few people disagree that there is corruption in the country.

Chilima said him and President Peter Mutharika have also often publicly acknowledged the existence of corruption in the country.

” There could be corruption anywhere, including the private sector and religious organisations. There reason we highlight it is to say, as they say, the first step to healing is acceptance…so must accept the fact we have a problem. We have indentified corruption to be a problem so we are saying all of us must join hands in the fight,” he said.

He said as a nation Malawians can not ignore the fact that corruption exists neither can they pretend that it does not exist.

Chilima said exposing the malpractice and speaking about it openly are some of the measures to defeat malpractice.

” We will continue to speak about it because it is bad. I see people who when we came into government in 2014 had nothing but today are supper rich with no known businesses. We need to ask questions and not clap hands when these things are happening,” said Chilima.

Chilima cited corruption as one area where the DPP government has failed, the other areas being public sector reforms and nepotism in appointment of people in positions.

He also denounced politics of glorification, saying the kind of politics practiced in the country creates a Slave- Master scenario where the leaders are masters and the citizens are like slaves.

In leading by example, Chilima urged the Chilima Movement to stop bearing his name, describing such personalisation as part of the “old disease of glorifying leaders”.

The movement’s branded motor vehicles are inscribed Transformation Movement with the portrait of Chilima and his initials SKC standing for Saulos Klaus Chilima.

