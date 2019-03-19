Damra donate desks to Chandamale primary school

Development for Action for Marginalized Rural Areas (DAMRA) Friday donated 30 classroom desks worth K830, 000 to Chandamale Primary School in Rumphi District.

Speaking after receiving the desks, Chandamale Primary School head teacher Tamika Msokwa described the donation as timely intervention.

“We have had no desks since the school was established in 2014 and learners used to sit on the floor, a development which affected learning conditions,” Msokwa said.

She said it was difficult for the learners especially girls to concentrated on their lessons and the situation affected performance in examinations.

“The school was established in 2014 to decongest Bumba and St Denis primary schools but it has been operating without desks all along.

“We have never had desks at this school since its establishment in 2014 and the situation was one of the factors which contributed towards frequent girls’ absenteeism from school,” she said.

Msokwa said most girls found it difficult to stand up and answer questions in class as the environment was not favourable for them.

She then commended DAMRA for the donation saying the desks will go a long way in addressing the challenge of seats faced by learners mostly girls.

Rumphi District Education Manager representative at the event, Webster Mkandawire acknowledged the shortage of school materials such as desks in most primary schools saying this becomes a challenge when administering national examinations.

DAMRA Executive Director Flument Mkinga said the donation was aimed at easing some of the challenges at the school.

“We have managed to make this donation with financial support from UK based Friends of Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :