Bullets, coach Pasuwa contradict on new signings

Nyasa Big Bullets FC Zimbabwean coach Calisto Pasuwa says he is confused with players that his club have brought and insist he had players he recommended to help the team not those signed.

Pasuwa told MBC Radio 2 on Monday that the players who were bought at the club were not the ones he was looking for differing with the teams Chief Executive Officer,Fleethood Haiya who told the media that the players which the club bought were recommende by Pasuwa.

“This will affect me, I saw some players at our reserve side and I wanted to have them,” said Pasuwa.

Nyasa Big Bullets brought several players like Precious Sambani from Namiwawa, Gomegzani Chirwa from Civil Sporting Club, Luke Chima from Azam Tigers and Ben Manyozo from Dwangwa United.

The team also released Emmanuel Zoya who is back with his old team,Civil Sporting Club.

Kondwani Kumwenda, Mussa Manyenje were also some of the players who were declared surplus to requirements.

But Haiya insists all the players which have been signed were on Pasuwa’s recommendation.

“I am very surprised,” said Haiya.

He said all the players Pasuwa spotted in the reserve side have been promoted.

“I fail to understand what he means because we have promoted four players outright [after he recommended],” said Haiya.

However, Haiya did not disclose names of the players promoted.

He only said there is a goalkeeper, central defender, midfielder and a centre forward.

